TOP STORIES
So far as the world has not come to an end,the beauties of it(the world)will be seen,but those with the spirit of God are careful about them.(The world beauties)By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Legend Azumah Nelson endorses Isaac Dogboe for world title
Legendary boxer, Azumah Nelson is absolutely confident top prospect and fan favorite Isaac Dogboe will win a world tile after watching the 22-year old successfully defend the WBO international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Dogboe on Saturday night made it an unbeaten 17 as he knocked out Argentina’s Javier Chacon. He was a notch above his opponent and dominated from first round until Chacon failed to respond to the bell for the seventh round.
The resounding victory sees Dogboe gets a direct shot at the WBO World Super Bantamweight title held by Mexico’s Jessie Magdaleno.
After the bout, the young fighter challenged the former world champion to bestow on him the “Ghana’s best boxer” title and the boxing “Professor” who was evidently awed with Dogboe’s performance endorsed him.
Azumah added that Dogboe’s skillset and enormous talent makes him hopeful that Ghana will soon win a world title which has been elusive for quite some time.
“Everybody here saw it tonight and can attest to the fact that Dogboe is the best. I don't want to mention names for people to say that I'm being biased but we all can make our conclusions based on what we've seen here tonight. He is hugely talented and I have no doubt he will be a great boxer who will win Ghana a lot of titles”
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News