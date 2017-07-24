modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Legend Azumah Nelson endorses Isaac Dogboe for world title

MyJoyOnline
34 minutes ago | Sports News

Legendary boxer, Azumah Nelson is absolutely confident top prospect and fan favorite Isaac Dogboe will win a world tile after watching the 22-year old successfully defend the WBO international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Dogboe on Saturday night made it an unbeaten 17 as he knocked out Argentina’s Javier Chacon. He was a notch above his opponent and dominated from first round until Chacon failed to respond to the bell for the seventh round.

The resounding victory sees Dogboe gets a direct shot at the WBO World Super Bantamweight title held by Mexico’s Jessie Magdaleno.

After the bout, the young fighter challenged the former world champion to bestow on him the “Ghana’s best boxer” title and the boxing “Professor” who was evidently awed with Dogboe’s performance endorsed him.

Azumah added that Dogboe’s skillset and enormous talent makes him hopeful that Ghana will soon win a world title which has been elusive for quite some time.

“Everybody here saw it tonight and can attest to the fact that Dogboe is the best. I don't want to mention names for people to say that I'm being biased but we all can make our conclusions based on what we've seen here tonight. He is hugely talented and I have no doubt he will be a great boxer who will win Ghana a lot of titles”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I want to see my father's autopsy report – late Mills' son

42 minutes ago

We are making progress with Woyome cash retrieval – Deputy Attorney Ge...

42 minutes ago

quot-img-1So far as the world has not come to an end,the beauties of it(the world)will be seen,but those with the spirit of God are careful about them.(The world beauties)

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line