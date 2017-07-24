TOP STORIES
we are great not because of what we have or know but what we make of them.By: Samuel Senanu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
We were second best against Hearts admits Tema Youth boss
Wilfred Osei Kwaku, owner of Tema Youth, conceded his side were second best as they slipped to a disappointing defeat to Hearts of Oak.
The Harbour Boys were beaten 3-1 by a determined Hearts side with in-form winger Thomas Abbey scoring a brace.
Abbey opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 30 minutes as Kwame Kizito added the second 10 minutes into the second half.
Tema Youth were briefly lifted as Joseph Paintsil pulled a goal back but Abbey ensured Hearts collected full spoils with an eye-catching strike.
"I must be honest Tema Youth did not play well on Sunday. We were poor best and it is fair Hearts of Oak won beacuse they the better side," He said on Asempa FM.
"Hearts were well organised than my boys and they played very well so for me the result is okay."
Hearts are 3rd on the league log with 39 points whiles Tema Youth are 13th with 28 points.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
League Report