TOP STORIES
Would those who attack politics as a practice, want to live in a nation without a government or what ??By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Micho Sredojevic fails to agree with Ugandan FA
Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has failed to agree with his employers on outstanding monies owed to him and handed the matter over to his agent.
The Serbian coach, who took over at the Cranes in 2013, claims he is owed over $60,000 in wages and bonuses.
Sredojevic met with his bosses on Monday after rumours that he had abandoned the team because of the ongoing issue.
"We have been in a meeting with the FA president Moses Magogo and some of his members, and they agreed that I have not been paid $64,000 in salary and bonuses.
"We decided that the matter will now be handled by my agent Ivica Stankovic," Sredojevic told KweséESPN.
Last week Sredojevic denied rumours of abandoning his post, but hinted at leaving after guiding Uganda to a 5-1 win over South Sudan in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier last Saturday.
The Uganda FA acknowledged the meeting took place, saying in a statement: "FUFA and the Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic have on Monday 24th July, 2017 held a meeting at FUFA House in Mengo in relation to the ongoing speculations about the status and future of the coach.
"The parties have agreed that FUFA CEO Edgar Watson talks to the agent of the Uganda Cranes coach Micho over the matters."
Since taking over as Uganda coach in 2013, Sredojevic has guided the Cranes to qualification for the 2014 and 2016 CHAN tournaments, the 2017 African Nations Cup (for the first time in 28 years) and won the 2015 regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. His contract expires in April.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News