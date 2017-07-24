TOP STORIES
"We've targeted mid-August to return to action,"says Asante Kotoko spokesman
Head of Communications for Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong says his outfit will not return to action any time soon as they bid to recover fully from the fatal motor accident trauma.
The Porcupine Warriors were involved in a motor accident two weeks ago in Nkawkaw en route to Kumasi following their week 22 defeat to Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium, resulting in the death of the club's kit-man Thomas Obeng Asare and leaving several players injured.
And according to the club's spokesman, they entire team are not medically and psychologically sound to return to action any time soon and are targeting mid-August as the likeliest month to make a comeback.
'Our head coach Polack and team manager Godwin Ablordey will need about a month to fully recover, even the bench is affected. We are awaiting reports from our medical staff, but even from layperson's view we would need about three weeks more, somewhere mid-August to have a set of 23 players ready to play," he told Kumasi-based FOX FM.
The Porcupine Warriors are two matches behind after the Premier League board postponed their games against Hearts of Oak and WAFA due to a devastating accident.
