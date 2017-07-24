TOP STORIES
Laryea Kingston: Gyan’s decision to retake penalty kicks is a show of leadership
Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has lauded Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for rescinding his decision on penalty kicks insisting it is a massive show of leadership.
Gyan had taken a sabbatical from taking penalties following massive bashing from Ghanaians after he missed an important kick against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
But the Ghana skipper rescinded his decision in the Black Stars friendly against the USA in a recent friendly which he unfortunately missed again.
Regardless, Laryea Kingston believes Gyan's decision to start taking spot kicks is in the right direction.
'But for me when he said his mum had warned him not to take penalties anymore, I knew the time will come for him to rescind that decision,' Laryea said on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV.
'As a leader, you always have to lead by example. And there is a point in football when everyone wouldn't want to take a spot kick and the captain must do so.
'So at that moment if the leader says his mother says he shouldn't take penalties and wouldn't go for it that is not leadership. So for him to have rescinded the decision, that is the way to go,' he added.
@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 decision to retake penalties is a show of leadership - Laryea Kingston claims
Do you share the same view? pic.twitter.com/4K1CDN27R1
— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) July 23, 2017
Laryea Kinston played alongside Asamoah Gyan at the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu
