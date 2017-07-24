TOP STORIES
Hearts captain Thomas Abbey targets GPL goal king crown
Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has cast his sights on claiming this season's Ghana Premier League goal king accolade.
The versatile midfielder has been the shinning light for the Phobians in the ongoing league campaign, having scored twelve goals to move to the summit of the scorers chart same as Bechem United's Amed Toure, but with a better assist ratio to his credit.
The inspirational skipper followed up his remarkable season performance with a brace in the club's 3-1 victory over Tema Youth on match day 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
"I'm ready to win the goal king award," Abbey told Kumasi-based Metro FM
"I have been scoring and my teammates deserve all the praise for their support."
"I want to score more to win the award but I have not targeted the number of goals I want to end the season with.''
Hearts are 3rd on the standings with 39 points after week 24 but have a game in hand against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.
