modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts captain Thomas Abbey targets GPL goal king crown

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey has cast his sights on claiming this season's Ghana Premier League goal king accolade.

The versatile midfielder has been the shinning light for the Phobians in the ongoing league campaign, having scored twelve goals to move to the summit of the scorers chart same as Bechem United's Amed Toure, but with a better assist ratio to his credit.

The inspirational skipper followed up his remarkable season performance with a brace in the club's 3-1 victory over Tema Youth on match day 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm ready to win the goal king award," Abbey told Kumasi-based Metro FM

"I have been scoring and my teammates deserve all the praise for their support."

"I want to score more to win the award but I have not targeted the number of goals I want to end the season with.''

Hearts are 3rd on the standings with 39 points after week 24 but have a game in hand against sworn rivals Asante Kotoko.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I‘M A Suspect For Causing Financial Loss To The State—Kwabena Donkor

2 hours ago

Atik Mohammed’s suspension unlawful – Bernard Mornah

2 hours ago

quot-img-1If the world should blow itself up, the last audible voice would be that of an expert saying it can't be done.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line