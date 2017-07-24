TOP STORIES
FC Nordsjaelland coach heaps praises on two-goal hero Godsway Donyoh
Head coach of FC Nordsjaelland Kasper Hjulmand has lauded the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh following his impressive outing for the club in their win over Brondby on Sunday.
The 22-year-old plundered in a brace to power the side to victory over Brondby at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday to send the club to second on the standings.
Speaking in the wake of the match, Kasper Hjulmand commended the former Djurgarden IF enforcer for his efforts in the encounter
'I am very much pleased with the two goals. In the spring, Godsway got too often away from the field. That's something we've been working hard with and we've managed several times in the match,' Hjulmand indicated.
'It was very good and it is very important that what we thought him at training is bearing fruits. We have sold Marcus Ingvartsen, who scored 23 goals last season - and it's very reassuring to see that we can still score goals," he deduced.
Donyoh netted 13 goals in all competition last season.
Godsway Donyoh
