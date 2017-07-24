modernghana logo

AshGold coach Akunnor admits his team were poor against Liberty

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

AshGold head coach Charles Akunnor is taking full responsibility for his team's embarrassing defeat to Liberty Professionals.

The Miners having lost their last game before the Liberty encounter were hoping to bounce back to winning ways, but a solitary goal from Papa Arko gave Liberty all three points at the Dansoman Park.

'The game was an open game but I was not happy with the way we lost especially with my defenders. I don't want comment about referee decisions but this has been a problem in our country and so the league doesn't thrive but am more focused on what my players did.

'We have lost this match and we have to recover quickly for our next game,' Akunnor said in an interview.

