Pique reveals Neymar's future: He stays
The man who one day aspires to be the Blaugrana chief struck a presidential tone on Sunday as he dismissed talk the Brazilian would be leaving.
Neymar will not be abandoning Barcelona for a mega-move to Paris Saint-Germain - at least, that is what Gerard Pique has stated!
The charismatic defender has long been characterised as a symbol of the Catalan club, thanks as much to his incessant Real Madrid baiting on social media as to his battling displays on the pitch.
He has also revealed in the past his wish to become Barcelona president once he retires from the game.
And now it appears he is making transfer announcements on behalf of his team-mates, as he asserted Neymar was going nowhere.
"He stays," was Pique's simple message on Twitter as he posed for a photo with the Brazilian.
Neymar's future has been less than certain recently, with PSG ready to smash the world transfer record with a €222million bid that would activate his release clause as well as a huge salary package for the player.
But we doubt that he would dare go against the words of the 'President', as many Barca fans have taken to calling Pique.
And with negotiating skills as blunt as these, maybe he could one day take the top job at Camp Nou!
Se queda. pic.twitter.com/RtPHUr9iTH — Gerard PiquÃ© (@3gerardpique) July 23, 2017
