Pan Africa Soccer Academy Continue Run In VR Division 2 League
Pan Africa Soccer Academy defeated Diamond Stars Football Club by four goals to one on match day two in the ongoing Volta Regional division two league.
The game which was played the Volta barracks park begun on a high note as both team exchanged some neat passes amid hard tackles with the away side, pan Africa soccer academy missing the first chance of the game as their striker, Stephen Essaw failed to connect a wonderful cross from the far right. The away side took the lead four minutes later from the spot as their player was brought down in the box by Diamond Stars goalkeeper.
The home side continued the chase for an equalizer but it was rather the away side who nearly doubled their lead with a wonderful volley but goalkeeper for the home side stood tall to push the shot for a corner. The last chance of the first half fell to Diamond Stars, who made no mistake to equalize with a sweet header to the end the half with a goal apiece.
The second half saw both teams reinvigorated, with goalkeeper Andrews Quaye replacing Seth Gawey for the away side. Pan Africa took the lead yet again in the 70th minute after missing a chance to double their lead. Three minutes later Stephen Essaw scored his second to take the sail out of Diamond Stars who appeared tired as the game progressed. The away side added a fourth as Robert Ashie scored from a fast counter attack in the 88th minute to end the game.
Head coach of pan Africa soccer academy, Dzifa Asamoah after the game said he was happy with the results as his players listened to instructions he gave during recess. He revealed that their aim is to maintain the winning spirit as they continue in the league. He also spoke of his satisfaction about the performance of match officials, urging them to improve as the league continues.
Meanwhile Godwin Kuagbela, coach for Diamond Stars admitted his disappointment about his players performance especially in the second half. “..We lost concentration in the second half. I kept on urging my boys but because of fatigue, we couldn’t contain them as we got beaten with that margin.”
In other results from the Volta Regional Division Two
Mlx Rahma 0-0 Abutia Prestige
Golden Warriors 2-1 Avedzi United
Likpe Heroes 6-1 Aramic Stars
Kpnado Super Rangers 3-1 Victory Stars
Ilead 0-1 Kopeyia
Afife Red Lions 0-3 Narita
Kickers Fc 3-0 Voltasea
Agbozume Weavers 2-0 Hands Are Bless
Mk Heroes 1-0 Unity Stars
Future Stars 2-3 Bebeto
Roberto Fc 2-2 Red Lions
Mk Warriors 1-1 Darusalem
Richard Korley,
Volta Premier Fm.
