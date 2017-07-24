TOP STORIES
A MAN SHOULD BE ABLE TO DO ALMOST EVERYTHINGBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Clifford Aboagye hopeful of more game time after impressive outing for Atlas FC in league opener
Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye is hoping to get more opportunities in the Atlas FC side this season after excelling in the club's league opener.
Following an excellent performance against Club Leon on Sunday, where he helped Atlas FC overcome Club Leon 3-0 on match day 1 of the Mexico Liga MX, the nimble-footed midfielder says he wants to garner more minutes under his belt after his injury ravaged first season with the club.
Aboagye, who played full throttle of the match and had a hand in the side's third goal, admitted that it felt 'really good' to be back out on the pitch and is keen to be heavily involved in matches for the Rojinegro this season.
'It feels great to be back because it was a long time since I had 90 minutes and I felt really good,' the 22-year-old said.
'I wasn't expecting to play to the end after being sidelined for so long but I really worked hard in pre-season to be fully fit for the season and I'm happy it paid off. I hope to play more this season.'
https://twitter.com/EraHugoSanchez/status/888948409708584960
