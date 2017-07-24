TOP STORIES
Try to look for God and have humanity in your life than to be chasing the wind on earth and end in hell.Lets change and love one-another to have place in heaven.By: Odewale Lambert
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Bursaspor now leading the race to sign Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is a huge target for Turkish side Bursaspor who are desperate to buy good players to challenge for the league title.
Badu,26, is also willing to leave Udinese a club he has played for in the last seven years and will be eager for a new adventure.
The Ghanaian has emerged on top of the radar and there is believe that the deal could be closed by the end of the week.
Reports in Turkey have claimed that Bursaspor have tendered in two offers for Badu and are positive of securing his services following a fruitful negotiation between both parties.
The Turkish club have also been linked with Abdul Majeed Waris in the past.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News