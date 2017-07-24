modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
Bursaspor now leading the race to sign Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

26 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is a huge target for Turkish side Bursaspor who are desperate to buy good players to challenge for the league title.

Badu,26, is also willing to leave Udinese a club he has played for in the last seven years and will be eager for a new adventure.

The Ghanaian has emerged on top of the radar and there is believe that the deal could be closed by the end of the week.

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Bursaspor have tendered in two offers for Badu and are positive of securing his services following a fruitful negotiation between both parties.

The Turkish club have also been linked with Abdul Majeed Waris in the past.

