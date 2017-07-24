TOP STORIES
Arbeit macht das leben suisse(excuse spelling)'Work makes life sweet (German proverb)By: David Adjetey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Basketball League: Coldstore deliver expected massive win over Community 5
Nungua Coldstore have delivered an expected emphatic win over Tema Community 5 in the Tema Basketball League by beating the latter 51-20 in a game played over the weekend.
The tie was one of four fixtures to be honored at Tema’s Community 4 Court including matchups between Tema Community 4 and Community 2 and Ashaiman Warriors and Don Bosco Giants.
The game between Ghana Police and Junior Reformers of Prisons was called off as Bosco beat Warriors 37-33 and C2 beat C4 49-48.
Heading to the game, defending champions Coldstore was tipped to easily clinch a win over Community 5 with each team at opposite ends of the standings in Group A.
Coldstore played Community 5 having won eight in nine games while C5 headed into the tie with just a win in eight. As expected, the tie was a no contest as Coldstore waltzed through Community with easy.
The opening game however played out in a fashion dissimilar to what transpired in the follow up games which were closely fought.
Story by basketballghana.com/Yaw Adjei-Mintah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Basketball