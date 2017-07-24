modernghana logo

Basketball League: Coldstore deliver expected massive win over Community 5

1 hour ago | Basketball

Nungua Coldstore have delivered an expected emphatic win over Tema Community 5 in the Tema Basketball League by beating the latter 51-20 in a game played over the weekend.

The tie was one of four fixtures to be honored at Tema’s Community 4 Court including matchups between Tema Community 4 and Community 2 and Ashaiman Warriors and Don Bosco Giants.

The game between Ghana Police and Junior Reformers of Prisons was called off as Bosco beat Warriors 37-33 and C2 beat C4 49-48.

Heading to the game, defending champions Coldstore was tipped to easily clinch a win over Community 5 with each team at opposite ends of the standings in Group A.

Coldstore played Community 5 having won eight in nine games while C5 headed into the tie with just a win in eight. As expected, the tie was a no contest as Coldstore waltzed through Community with easy.

The opening game however played out in a fashion dissimilar to what transpired in the follow up games which were closely fought.

Story by basketballghana.com/Yaw Adjei-Mintah

