Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Tema Youth coach Nii Odoom-"We were outplayed by Hearts of Oak"
Tema Youth coach Edward Nii Odoom has admitted that his outfit were battered by Hearts of Oak in their week 24 of the Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.
The Harbour Boys position on the league standings was left shaken with six games to end the league following their 3-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak in week 24 of the Ghana Premier League.
A brace from captain Thomas Abbey and a goal from Kwame Kizito handed the Phobians maximum points.
Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Odoom confessed that his side could not match the Phobians firepower hence the defeat.
"It was not a bad game and i think we lost to a better side," said coach Nii Odoom at the post match presser
"Hearts were well organised than my boss and they played very well so for me the result is okay."
Hearts are 3rd on the league log with 39 points whiles Tema Youth are 13th with 28 points.
