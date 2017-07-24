TOP STORIES
Hearts coach used four-letter 'F' word against my players, says Tema Youth owner
Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall could be summoned for questioning by the Ghana Football Association disciplinary committee after being accused of using the F-word by Tema Youth owner Winfred Osei.
Palmer, who doubles as Black Stars management committee member, wants the Scottish trainer punished for abusing Tema Youth players with the F-word during Sunday's Ghana Premier League match.
Nuttall is said to have been consistent in his abuse of the visitors at the Accra Sports Stadium.
''He was using the F-word on us during the game, and it was Saban Quaye who told us not to mind him because that is how he is,'' Osei told Accra-based Asempa FM.
''I expect the fourth referee and the match commissioner to add to their match report, when they fail to do so I will take them on with all due respect, because it was a bad comment and he should be taken on for him to stop.
''The expatriate coaches when they come to Ghana they look down on our local coaches and it is very bad.''
Hearts of Oak recorded a 3-1 win to enhance their league title winning chances.
Captain Thomas Abbey scored two goals. His second has been touted as one of the best for the campaign.
Watch goal below
