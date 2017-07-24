TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak coach accused of using F-word on Tema Youth during league match
Tema Youth owner Winfred Osei wants Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall punished for abusing his players with the F-word during Sunday's Ghana Premier League match.
The Scotsman is said to have been consistent in his abuse of the visitors at the Accra Sports Stadium.
''He was using the F-word on us during the game, and it was Saban Quaye who told us not to mind him because that is how he is,'' Osei told Accra-based Asempa FM.
''I expect the fourth referee and the match commissioner to do that, when they fail to do so I will take them on with all due respect, because it was a bad comment and he should be taken on for him to stop.
''The expatriate coaches when they come to Ghana they look down on our local coaches and it is very bad.''
Hearts of Oak recorded a 3-1 win to enhance their league title winning chances.
