Hacken midfielder Nasiru Mohammed scores, receives red card against IK Sirius
Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Nasiru went from hero to zero for Hacken on Saturday against IK Sirius in the Swedish Superettan League, as he was sent off after scoring the opening goal of the game, which his side then went on to draw, 2-2.
Nasiru put Hacken ahead in 26th minute with a fine goal. But just five minutes later, he was given his marching orders following a clumsy tackle on Nigerian forward Moses Ogbu.
It was a remarkable 10-minute spell for the player, who celebrated his opening goal by running at full length to hug his coach, Mikael Stahre on the touchline.
Sirius came in determined after the break and punished the ten-man Yellow and Blacks through Jesper Arvidsson in the 47th minute.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Hacken regain their lead in the 72nd minute courtesy Juhani Ojala before Maholi Shkodran rescued a vital point for the host on the 75th minute.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Abubakari played full throttle for Hacken as they clinched a vital away point.
Nasiru Mohammed
