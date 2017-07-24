[PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/7242017104134_duncan.jpg[/PHOTO] Ghana's Alfred Duncan Inter Milan are at a cross roa..."> [PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/7242017104134_duncan.jpg[/PHOTO] Ghana's Alfred Duncan Inter Milan are at a cross roa..."> [PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/7242017104134_duncan.jpg[/PHOTO] Ghana's Alfred Duncan Inter Milan are at a cross roa...">
Inter Milan to swallow pride and buy back Alfred Duncan

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana's Alfred Duncan
Inter Milan are at a cross road where they have to sign their former academy product Alfred Duncan who is also being monitored by AS Roma.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, out of the four positions (central defender, left back, midfielder and winger) that Inter want to reinforce, the priority is to sign a quality midfielder. With Nainggolan renewing with Roma, Inter must find other options. The main road leads to Naby Keita of RB Leipzig whose release clause is only effective next season (2018-2019). In order to sign the midfielder, an offer of no less than 60 million is needed for the German club.

Arturo Vidal, meanwhile, is also going to renew with Bayern and this distances himself from Inter. That leaves us to Alfred Duncan of Sassuolo. The Ghanian is the most viable option at the moment.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

