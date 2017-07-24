TOP STORIES
NAC Breda Director relishes Thomas Agyepong’s signing
Technical Director of NAC Breda Hans Smoulders is elated with the re-signing of Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong from Manchester City.
Agyepong spent last season on loan at Breda and hugely impressed after scoring three goals and providing four assists in 32 games to help the club win promotion to the Eredivisie at the first time of asking.
And Breda director believes that the 20-year-old will glitter again with the side.
'Last year he proved his value and especially in the final phase of the season he was of great value.' Smulders stated.
'Thomas is now in a familiar environment so he does not need to acclimatise. Our squad still has the need for a wing player and Thomas fills that position perfectly. We're glad we can keep him for another season.'
