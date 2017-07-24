modernghana logo

I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso debuts for Alaves in pre-season game against Logrones

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international and new Alaves signing Mubarak Wakaso enjoyed good game time when his new side took on Logrones in a preseason game.

The midfielder was signed from Greek side Panathinaikos and will be playing at his 6th La Liga club.

Wakaso has been a regular player for his country and is a more consistent goal scorer at national level than club level.

Alaves will be hoping that he keeps to his word and stays at the club for a stable amount of time.

Mubarak Wakaso

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

