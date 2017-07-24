TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso debuts for Alaves in pre-season game against Logrones
Ghana international and new Alaves signing Mubarak Wakaso enjoyed good game time when his new side took on Logrones in a preseason game.
The midfielder was signed from Greek side Panathinaikos and will be playing at his 6th La Liga club.
Wakaso has been a regular player for his country and is a more consistent goal scorer at national level than club level.
Alaves will be hoping that he keeps to his word and stays at the club for a stable amount of time.
Mubarak Wakaso
