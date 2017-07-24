TOP STORIES
Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar claims his confidence has soared after Union win
Columbus Crew rookie Lalas Abubakar claims his confidence has soared after featuring in Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union in the MLS.
The former Ghana U20 centre back was perhaps the best defender of the three defender lined-up.
In just his second start, he already has two shutouts, and at one point in the game had more shots than the entire Union team.
''I've started gaining some confidence,'' Abubakar said. ''Every time I get an opportunity to step on the field I'm happy.''
''Anytime I play, [a shutout] is what I aim for. If they don't score, we can't lose.''
