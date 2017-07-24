modernghana logo

Raphael Dwamena eager for more goals after spectacular start to the Swiss League

- ghanasoccernet.com
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena wants to score more goals for FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League following his stunning brace in the league opener.

Dwamena opened his Swiss Super League account with a brace on Sunday against Grasshoppers in the Zurich derby at the Letzigrund Stadion.

The 21-year-old poacher has expressed his insatiable appetite to score more goals for the side in the campaign.

"Good start for me and i want to continue this throughout the season," he said

"I just have to keep working hard and with this wonderful start i pray to get in more goals for my team."

Raphael Dwamena

