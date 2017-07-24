TOP STORIES
Godsway Donyoh hits brace; Ernest Asante also scores in Nordsjaelland win over Brondby
Ghana international Godsway Donyoh scored a double with compatriot Ernest Asante also on target for FC Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 win over Brondby at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday.
Brondby drew the first blood of the match courtesy Finnish striker Teemu Pukki on the 45th minute mark.
But Donyoh restored parity for the host just five minutes after the break before adding his second of the game in the 52nd minute.
Brondby leveled the score line through Danish midfielder Lasse Vegen Christensen in the 61st minute.
And just as game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Asante popped up with the winner in the 86th minute.
The win lifts Kasper Hjulmand's side to second on the standings with six points after two games.
Godsway Donyoh
