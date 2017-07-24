TOP STORIES
GHPL Week 24: Hearts, Sharks win as Chelsea pound Bolga All Stars
With Asante Kotoko and WAFA not playing, the other teams went into the round seeking important points to help their cause.
In Accra, Hearts of Oak climbed to 3rd with a 3-1 win over Tema Youth.
The Phobians showed their hand very early in the game and their play was rewarded with a penalty in the 29th minute which was converted by captain Thomas Abbey.
Kwame Kizito added a second and Abbey complete his brace with a curling effort late in the game.
Tema Youth's Joseph Paintsil got the consolation for his team in the 87th minute via a penalty.
Ernest Papa Arko's experience in scoring goals proved to be the difference for Liberty Professionals as they beat AshGold 1-0 in Dansoman.
Elmina Sharks' determination to stay in the league was evident as they beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Ndoum Stadium. Felix Addo got the goals for Sharks while Sadick Hadji Abubakar scored for Bechem United.
Ebusua Dwarfs could not go past Wa All Stars in Cape Coast in what was the round's most exciting match. Joseph Bentil and Isaac Kwain put Dwarfs in the lead but Kweku B. Asuandzi and Paul Asare scored for Wa All Stars to earn a point on the road.
Berekum Chelsea's search for an away win since 2015 came to an end after they thumped Bolga All Stars 4-0. Evans Obeng scored twice while Stephen Sarfo and Abedi Karim completed the rout on the Premier League debutants.
Great Olympics experienced joy on the road after a Benjamin Arthur goal gave them a 1-0 win at the El-Wak Stadium against Inter Allies.
Aduana Stars sit at the top of the league table on 44 points but they have two more matches than WAFA who are on 43 points.
Hearts move up to the 3rd on 39 points with Medeama in 4th place. Kotoko are 5th with two matches in hand.
AshantiGold'd recent wobbles have dragged them back into the relegation zone. They are 14th on 28 points.
Olympics and Bolga All Stars are 15th and 16th respectively.
