Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Goals galore as Accam, Dwamena, Twumasi, Bempah and Donyoh delivered
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
AUSTRIA
Defender Kadiri Mohammed was an unused substitute for Austria Vienna in their 3-0 loss at Altach.
Ghanaian duo David Atanga and Samuel Tetteh missed RB Salzburg 2-0 win at AC Wolfsberger with injuries.
Left-back Gideon Mensah continue from where he left off last term by playing 90 minutes for Liefering FC in their 2-1 win at Kapfenberg.
On loan RB Salzburg forward Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Reid in their 1-0 home win over Neustadt.
BELARUS
Striker Joel Fameyeh starred for Dinamo Brest as they defeated FC Gomel 2-1 in the Belarusian Cup quarter finals whiles his compatriot Dickson Afoakwa was an unused substitute.
BULGARIA
Striker Francis Narh missed Levski Sofia 0-0 draw at Lokomotive Plovdiv.
BELGIUM
French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah enjoyed 90 minutes for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Super Cup highly-rated Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah did not make the match day squad.
DENMARK
Winger Joseph Mensah registered an assist in AC Horsen 4-1 win over newly promoted top flight side Lyngby FC.
Ghanaian duo Godsway Donyoh and Ernest Asante were the heroes for FC Nordsjaelland as the former scored a brace and the latter a goal in their 3-2 win against Brondby. Their compatriot Collins Tanor was an unused substitute.
Midfielder Ibrahim Moro played full throttle for Silkeborg in their 2-0 away defeat to Midtjylland.
FINLAND
Ghanaian duo Reuben Ayarna and Thomas Agyiri starred for Ilves as they drew 1-1 with Inter Turku.
INDONESIA
Veteran midfielder Michael Essien continues his fine form for Persib Bandung but their poor performance in the campaign seems far from over as they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Persib Jakarta.
KAZAKHSTAN
Striker Patrick Twumasi's great form in-front of goal continues as his brace against Tobol gave Astana FC a 2-0 victory.
MEXICO
Fit-again midfielder Clifford Aboagye enjoed 90 minutes for Atlas FC in their 3-0 win at Club Leon.
NIGERIA
Bad day at the office for goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu as he conceded two goals in Enugu Rangers loss at Bukola Saraki.
Another bad day for Mutawakilu's compatriot Fatau Dauda as his side Enyimba FC lost 1-0 at Shooting Stars.
POLAND
In-form Aziz Tetteh received a straight red card for Lech Poznan as they were beaten 1-0 by newly promoted side Plock.
SCOTLAND
Prince Buaben played full throttle for Heart of Midlothian in their 3-0 win over East Fife in the Scottish Betfred Cup.
SWEDEN
Kingsley Sarfo was substituted in the 85th minute for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Jonkopings.
Ghanaian winger Mohammed Nasiru scored a goal and was red carded for Hacken in their 2-2 stalemate at Sirius while compatriot Mohammed Abubakari played full throttle for Hacken.
Defender Samuel Mensah, who has been making waves in Sweden with his recent fine form for Ostersunds, played 90 minutes as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Djurgarden.
Midfielder Sabah Lawson and Divine Naah both failed to make appearance for their respective sides as Goteborg and Orebro played out a 2-2 draw.
Maverick midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong came off the bench at half time for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 loss at Kalmar.
Midfielder Prosper Kasim played 70 minutes for Norrby in their 3-0 loss at home to Falkenbergs. Richard Donkor played a cameo role for the victors while compatriot Eric Kwakwa was an unused substitute.
Midfielder Thomas Boakye played 70 minutes for Varbergs as they recorded a 2-0 win over Gefle.
Edwin Gyimah did not make the match day squad for Helsinborg in their 1-0 win over Orgryte
SERBIA
Ghanaian duo Richmond Boakyi Yiadom and Abraham Frimpong helped Red Star Belgrade defeat Radnicks Nils 3-0, but the former was substituted in the 58th minute.
Defender Joseph Owusu Bempah became an instant hero for Vojvodina on his debut when he powered the side to a late 1-0 win over Cucaricki.
Kennedy Boateng did not make the match day squad for Borac in their 1-0 loss at Javor.
SLOVENIA
Striker Arafat Mensah Ibrahim continue his goal scoring spree Aluminij in their 4-2 victory over Krsko.
SWITZERLAND
Defender Nuhu Kassim played full throttle for Young Boys of Bern as they beat giants FC Basel 2-0 in the first game of the Swiss championship.
Raphael Dwamena scored a brace for FC Zurich in their 2-0 victory over Grasshoppers.
USA
David Accam came off the bench to score a consolation goal for Chicago Fire in their 2-1 loss at New York City FC while compatriot Kwame Awuah also came on for David Villa in the 94th minute to shore up the win for NYC.
Midfielder Patrick Nyarko played the entire 90 minutes for DC United as they were battered at home to Houston Dynamo while defender Kofi Opare played full throttle. Lloyd Sam came on in the 55th minute but couldn't help his side going down 3-1.
Ghanaian trio Lalas Abubakar, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful starred for Columbus Crew in their 1-0 victory over Philadelphia Union.
Striker-cum-winger Dominic Oduro played the last 15 minutes for Montreal Impact as they were beaten 2-1 at home by FC Dallas.
Midfielder Gershon Koffie enjoyed 90 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 4-3 win over Emmanuel Boateng's LA Galaxy. Boateng was substituted in the 79th minute of the encounter.
Latif Blessing saw 90 minutes of play for Sporting Kansas City as they played out a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake.
ZAMBIA
Veteran midfielder Mustapha Essuman was at his best for FC Buildcon as they held giants Zanaco to a 0-0 stalemate.
