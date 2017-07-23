TOP STORIES
Necessity is the architect of inventionBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Hearts thump Tema Youth
Accra, July 23, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak recorded 3-1 victory over Tema Youth in the 24-week league match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Hearts' Thomas Abbey converted a penalty for them in the 29th minutes after Patrick Razak's ball hit the hands of a defender.
Hearts held on to the lead till the close of the half after squandering several scoring chances which could have given them a higher margin.
Hearts returned to the second half maintaining their performance with Winful Cobbinah leading the onslaught on the Tema Youth lads.
Lanky striker Kwame Kizito benefitted from a rebound when Razaks shot was pushed into play by keeper Stephen Kwaku.
Kizito easily headed home for the second goal in the 56th minute.
Tema Youth reduced the tally in the after Leonard Tawiah fouled an attacker and gifted the visitors a penalty, which was converted by Joseph Painstil in the 86th minute.
Skipper Abbey in a solo effort scored the third goal for Hearts to seal victory, when he schemes through the Tema Youth defence with so much ease in the 89th minute before hitting ball into the roof of the net for the third goal.
Hearts have thus maintained their chase for the title with 39 points.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News