Emmanuel Yeboah Wins Accra Edition of the GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human
Accra, July 23, GNA - The pride of University of Cape Coast (UCC) Emmanuel Yeboah returned to the tracks to win the Accra Edition of the 2017 Ghana's Fastest Man with 10.18 seconds competition at the University of Ghana Stadium.
The student run a good time of 10:18 secs. to beat Shadrack Opoku Agyeman and highly favoured Desmond Aryee who made 10:50 secs. and 10:53 secs. respectively.
The 2014 winner ran the fastest of all the times recorded this year and promised to better his time in the finals in Kumasi.
He said in an interview that very very soon he will run under 9 seconds and put Ghana where Mike Ahey, Ohene Karikari, George Daniels, Stan Allotey, J.A. Addy and Okoe Addy left.
Sandra Konadu of University of Ghana did 12:12 secs. with no stiff opposition following the absence of Ida Mensah who is nursing an injury.
Maria Pomaa of UCC was second with 12:30 secs. and Elizabeth Tufour of Wesley Girls High School and the Ashanti Region placing third in 14:38 secs.
Mary Boakye of Kumasi Anglican SHS aka 'Jetter' retained her Girls U18 in a time of 12:29 secs. beating Comfort Tetteh Ablor of Krobo Girls Senior High School who made 12:42secs and Forgive Fiase of Jon Bosco Technical with 13:14 secs.
Samuel Asare of Prempeh College also defended the boys U18 in 10;78 secs. beating Charles Bilson of Cape Coast with 10;79 secs. and Charles Korsah of Winneba SHS with 10:83 secs.
Sensational Gifty Oku, a young member of the GNPC Speedsters Club retained her U15 title with 12:75 secs, whilst Ester Ocloo of Ghana SHS at Koforidua was second in 12:76 secs and Shamsiyat Issak of Damfa M/A JHS in 13:05 secs taking the third place.
The U-15 boys was won by Ntim Oscar of Tafo Pankroni JHS in the Ashanti region in 10:85 secs. beating Slyvester Doe of Tapps Basic JHS of Ashanti in 10:97 secs. and Michael Denkyi of New Edubiase taking the third position in 11:20 secs.
The Girls U-10, was won by Charity Dadzie of Kotei Deduako primary in 13:58 secs. beating Winifred Asamoah of Kubekrom primary in 14:38 secs. and Rhoda Boye of Katamanto Primary in 14:39 secs.
Dennis Aggrey of University Basic school was first in the boys U10 in 12:78 secs. to beat Emmanuel gyamfi from the Ashanti region who clocked 13:10 secs. and Nathaniel Boadu also from the Ashanti region in 14:39 secs.
In the exciting corporate 100m x 4, GNPC proved to be the fastest company beating Etv/Happy Fm, Moringa King and Kwese Sports Tv. Adidas also participated.
Reks Brobbey, the organizer of the GNPC Ghana Fastest was impressed with the turnout at the Legon, University of Ghana Sports Directorate Stadium and the comportment of the fans led by the Die Hard Sports Supporters who thrilled guests with jama songs that motivated the athletes.
The event was graced with the presence of ex international athletes Mike Ahey and Ohene Karikari.
GNA
