TOP STORIES
Love can tear a heart or heal a soulBy: Destiny M.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
GAF appoints head of referees commission
Accra, July 23, GNA - The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), has appointed Mr. Husseini Akueteh Addy as the Head for the Referees Commission.
Mr. Addy, is the Technical Director and General Secretary of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.
He was one of the Senior Referees of the just ended 2017 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos Nigeria.
The commission shall be responsible for the general coordination of referees development programmes and training as well as competitions.
It shall also be responsible for the selection of referees for championships and referees discipline.
The Referees Commission is the highest of the sub-committees under the GAF and has a membership of 16 with 5 senior referees and 11 Junior referees.
Meanwhile, Ghana Armwrestling Federation has also constituted two other important units.
The Coaches Chamber, made up of certified coaches has Nii Otoo Larkyne as head and the Athletes Brigade which is headed by Edward Asamoah.
The Federation is set to inaugurate Regional Associations which will primarily be responsible for the development and promotion of Armwrestling in their respective regions. GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News