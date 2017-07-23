modernghana logo

GAF appoints head of referees commission

GNA
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, July 23, GNA - The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), has appointed Mr. Husseini Akueteh Addy as the Head for the Referees Commission.

Mr. Addy, is the Technical Director and General Secretary of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

He was one of the Senior Referees of the just ended 2017 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos Nigeria.

The commission shall be responsible for the general coordination of referees development programmes and training as well as competitions.

It shall also be responsible for the selection of referees for championships and referees discipline.

The Referees Commission is the highest of the sub-committees under the GAF and has a membership of 16 with 5 senior referees and 11 Junior referees.

Meanwhile, Ghana Armwrestling Federation has also constituted two other important units.

The Coaches Chamber, made up of certified coaches has Nii Otoo Larkyne as head and the Athletes Brigade which is headed by Edward Asamoah.

The Federation is set to inaugurate Regional Associations which will primarily be responsible for the development and promotion of Armwrestling in their respective regions. GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

