Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 WA All Stars - Crabs throw away two-goal lead in draw with Northern Blues
Ebusua Dwarfs threw away a two-goal lead to share the spoils with rejuvenated WA All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.
The highly competitive game saw the outgoing champions fight back twice to claim a deserved point much to the dismay of Dwarfs fans, who defied the pouring rain to support their team.
Stephen Bentil opened the scoring for the Crabs with an emphatic strike from close range and they held on till half time.
GOAL @Ebusua_Dwarfs Stephen Bentil with the opener for the crabs . It's @Ebusua_Dwarfs 1-0 @WaAllStarsFC #GHPL pic.twitter.com/cm7EBmIUL3
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) July 23, 2017
Ten minutes after recess, Isaac Kwain doubled the lead with a deflected effort from free kick.
GOAL ALERT ~ CAPE:
Isaac Kwin with the 2nd GOAL for Dwarfs. @Ebusua_Dwarfs 2-0 @WaAllStarsFC #GHPLwk24 pic.twitter.com/nEM8hzXSa9
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) July 23, 2017
But the Paul De Vries Asare reduced the deficit, applying a neat finish to a brilliant counter-attack.
GOAL ALERT ~ CAPE:
Paul Asare with a GOAL back for the defending champs @WaAllStarsFC 2-1 #GHPLWK24 pic.twitter.com/Hl4tPdnsDF
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) July 23, 2017
The goal obviously spurred the Northern Blues on as they grabbed the equalizer on 70 minutes courtesy Kwaku Asuandzi.
GOAL: Kwaku B. Asuandzi restores parity for @WaAllStarsFC against @Ebusua_Dwarfs , 2-2 the score stands #GHPLWK24 pic.twitter.com/ybjRzldyqc
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) July 23, 2017
Both teams remained unchanged on the table. Dwarfs 9th and All Stars 10th.
