TOP STORIES
He,who is not a saint is a sinner"By: Titus, Hermanus
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Match Report: Hearts of Oak 3-1 Tema Youth- Phobians restore confidence with emphatic performance
After what has been a difficult period for the Phobians and having to wait as their mates played the Hearts of Oak restored confidence by winning convincingly against a Tema Youth side who showed a lot of grit.
Skipper of the side Thomas Abbey who is looking like the club's player of the season as he has often done this season scored the first goal to reduce the tension and set the ball rolling.
He was back again to play with Kwame Kizito as he scored the second goal of the game and put the game to bed.
With everyone expecting a 2-0 score line Joseph Paintsil reduced the score line before Mr dependable Hearts of Oak skipper scored his personal second Hearts of Oak's third to maintain a two goal advantage.
The victory is of massive significance as it moved the Phobians four points above their sworn rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who do not play at least until next weekend.
Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall has build a formidable team and when the Phobians are playing on top of their game they are almost unstoppable.
Tema Yout did not look bad but the performance of Hearts of Oak who where desperate for a response looked high and mighty and deserved all three points they took.
At a time where points are ultimate for every club who want to win the league the points will boost the teams confidence going into the final run in.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News