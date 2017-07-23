TOP STORIES
Let us liberate ourselves from bad habits.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Match Report: Liberty Professionals 1-0 AshantiGold: Skipper Papa Arko’s late strike inflicts another defeat on struggling Miners
Ernest Papa Arko's late strike secured maximum points for Liberty Professionals in their week 24 encounter against AshantiGold at the Karl Reindhorf Park on Sunday.
Michael Osei's men headed into Sunday lunchtime's week 24 encounter requiring a win to better their stand on the league log.
And, after seeing AshantiGold control possession for long periods of the first half, the Scientific Soccer lads were lucky not to have conceded before referee S.B Bortey blew his whistle for the end of the half.
Liberty set out positively in the second half in a bid to grab the needed win at home and had a chance inside the 52nd minute only for striker Bernard Arthur to pass up a shooting opportunity.
AshantiGold, who themselves are in danger of dropping out to the second-tier after losing to Elmina Sharks last Sunday at home, were out to redeem themselves and saw Shaffiu Mumuni head over their best chance of the second half.
The Scientific Soccer lads got the deserved winner in the 72nd minute through skipper Ernest Papa Arko.
The win lifts Liberty to 12th position with 29 points while AshantiGold drops into the relegation zone for the first time in five weeks with 28 points after 24 matches.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News