Giving a dog a bad name so it can be hanged!By: Felix
Defender Daniel Opare will not force his way out of Augsburg
Daniel Opare will not be forcing his way out of the Augsburg and is willing to stay on and prove his mettle at the German club.
Opare has struggled since he signed for the German club a year and half season ago and was even sent out on loan.
His return has seen him return to the team for preseason as his contract demanded and looks like he is a changed player.
He has been involved in a lot of the games and is showing that he is willing to fight for his place in the team.
According to sources closer to the player he is not ready to throw in the towel and will stick around to see if his improved character will help the team.
