modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Defender Daniel Opare will not force his way out of Augsburg

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

 
Daniel Opare will not be forcing his way out of the Augsburg and is willing to stay on and prove his mettle at the German club.

Opare has struggled since he signed for the German club a year and half season ago and was even sent out on loan.

His return has seen him return to the team for preseason as his contract demanded and looks like he is a changed player.

He has been involved in a lot of the games and is showing that he is willing to fight for his place in the team.

According to sources closer to the player he is not ready to throw in the towel and will stick around to see if his improved character will help the team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Social Media Is A Double Edged Sword In The Hands Of School Children—K...

4 hours ago

Charlotte Osei hints interdicted Deputy might be behind impeachment pl...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Giving a dog a bad name so it can be hanged!

By: Felix quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line