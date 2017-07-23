TOP STORIES
REVEALED: Kwesi Appiah not giving up on injured Gideon Baah
Ghana defender Gideon Baah who has been out for over a year will be given an opportunity to stake a claim in the national team when he returns to full fitness.
Baah,was given his best gift of a year that has been truly difficult when Kwesi Appiah made a stop at his club to offer him support and encourage him.
They both held fruitful talks and Kwesi Appiah even tossed out the idea of him playing in the national team when he returns to full fitness.
The Ghanaian defender has been tipped for great things but a culmination of injuries and bad form has seen him regress in his career.
His move to the MLS last season was heralded by many as a good one but so far injuries have given him a nightmare.
New York Red Bulls have been very supportive and the club have recently turned down request to trade.
By Rahman Osman
