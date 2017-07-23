TOP STORIES
If a man takes money from someone to vote for the one,he(the money taker)will pay the money back.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
LIVE: 2016/17 Ghana Premier League - Hearts of Oak - Tema Youth SC
Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the Ghana Premier League clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Tema Youth at the Accra Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.com as well updates from all other match centers as the GHPL hits week 24
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News