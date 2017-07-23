TOP STORIES
Striker Elvis Manu says he is settling in easily at new side Genclerbirligi
New signing Elvis Manu is upbeat about succeeding at Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi.
The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal on a free transfer after leaving newly English Premier League side Brighton Hove and Albion.
Manu has been working with the team on pre-season in his country of birth Holland.
"A new club, a new country, a new language. There was anxiety, but there are great people here. They accepted me right there. I will go through the adaptation process quickly,'' the told the club's website.
''I am grateful to all my friends for this. It is also a great advantage for me that the camp is in my country. I think this process facilitates adaptation.
''Of course I am also interested in Dutch football fans. I hope that this kind of love in Turkey is also worthy of our supporters. "
Elvis Manu
