Striker Elvis Manu says he is settling in easily at new side Genclerbirligi

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

New signing Elvis Manu is upbeat about succeeding at Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi.

The 23-year-old penned a two-year deal on a free transfer after leaving newly English Premier League side Brighton Hove and Albion.

Manu has been working with the team on pre-season in his country of birth Holland.

"A new club, a new country, a new language. There was anxiety, but there are great people here. They accepted me right there. I will go through the adaptation process quickly,'' the told the club's website.

''I am grateful to all my friends for this. It is also a great advantage for me that the camp is in my country. I think this process facilitates adaptation.

''Of course I am also interested in Dutch football fans. I hope that this kind of love in Turkey is also worthy of our supporters. "

Elvis Manu

