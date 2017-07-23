TOP STORIES
Former hearts of Oak MD Neil Armstrong feels Asamoah Gyan’s legendary status deserves a statue to be erected for him
Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director and FIFA Marketing Consultant, Neil-Armstrong Morgtagbe has hailed the legendary status of Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insisting a statue must be built to honour him.
The Black Stars captain is the first Ghanaian player to have scored 51 international goals out of 105 games for the country and is also Africa's highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with 6 goals.
All these achievements, however, did not come without massive disappointments from the Ghana skipper.
But Niel-Armstrong believes Ghanaians are overemphasizing on his negatives than looking at the positives strides he's made with the nation.
'I think Ghanaians are making too much of a meal from Asamoah Gyan and the penalty issues. The young man is a legend of Ghana football as far as I'm concerned and we don't celebrate him enough,' Neil-Armstrong said on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV on Friday night.
'We all feel pain when we miss penalties. But for crying out loud, Asamoah Gyan will have a statue erected in his image in another country for what he has done for this nation and they will be hailing him,' he added.
He lauded his strong character by saying Gyan has a strong attitude of playing football otherwise he would have stopped playing for the country long ago.
'He's got a very strong spirit otherwise he would have stopped playing for Ghana long ago.'
Gyan's decision to retake penalties came as a huge surprise to many Ghanaians after he opted to stop taking from the spot with claims that his late mother had warned him to stop taking penalties for the nation.
His return was on another controversial note after he missed from the spot in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to the USA in a friendly earlier this month.
But the former Hearts chief believes the striker has done enough to deserve a statue than the excessive bashing.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
