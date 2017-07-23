modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Yusif Basigi appointed Black Princesses coach

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Yusif Basigi has been handed the Ghana U20 women's team, according to report.

He will be assisted by Mary Dora Zutah.
Basigi had been in-charge of the senior national team for the past five years and led them at the 2016 Africa Women Championship.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas coach is expected to prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei hints interdicted Deputy might be behind impeachment pl...

3 hours ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

23 hours ago

quot-img-1"THE WORST THING TO ASK FROM IS WHAT WILL MAKE YOU HAPPY ON THIS WORLD"

By: F.K.KUSI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line