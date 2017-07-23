TOP STORIES
Yusif Basigi appointed Black Princesses coach
Yusif Basigi has been handed the Ghana U20 women's team, according to report.
He will be assisted by Mary Dora Zutah.
Basigi had been in-charge of the senior national team for the past five years and led them at the 2016 Africa Women Championship.
The former Sekondi Hasaacas coach is expected to prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
