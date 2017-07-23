TOP STORIES
Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu inspires Young Boys 2-0 win over giants FC Basel in Super League opener
Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu inspired Young Boys to register an impressive 2-0 win over Swiss champions FC Basel to tee off their Super League season in a flamboyant style.
Kassim, 23, served a great unbreakable barrier for last season's runners-up as the defending champions pushed for a consolation without success.
Young Boys had to wait at the StadÃ© De Suisse until the 58th minute to find the back of the net with winger Yoric Ravet pushing for the opener for the home side.
The defending champions nearly fetched the equaliser but the Ghanaian was forced to make an on-the-line clearance to keep his side safe.
Kassim proved too strong for a defender for the attacking of Van Wolfswinkel and Taulant Xhaka who tried without success to fetch a consolation.
With ten minutes to end proceedings, Kassim started what eventually became the second goal for the home side with a long pass to Ravet who put through Miralem Sulejmani to make it 2-0 for Young Boys.
Young Boys lost the league race to FC Basel last season and are determined to wrestle for the title this season and with the in-form Ghanaian defender at the back, the objective looks achievable.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu
