Until the rotten tooth is removed, the mouth will have to chew with caution
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Legend Mamunatu Sulemana named Black Maidens goalkeepers trainer
Ex-Black Queens No.1 Mamunatu Sulemana has been appointed keepers' trainer for the Ghana U17 girls team.
The experienced gloves woman has been named in the newly constituted team for the Black Maidens.
They are expected to start preparations for the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.
Sulemana was a stalwart between the sticks and impressed hugely at the 1999 and 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup finals.
She is incontrovertibly the best female goalkeeper Ghana has produced.
