modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Legend Mamunatu Sulemana named Black Maidens goalkeepers trainer

- ghanasoccernet.com
42 minutes ago | Sports News

Ex-Black Queens No.1 Mamunatu Sulemana has been appointed keepers' trainer for the Ghana U17 girls team. 

The experienced gloves woman has been named in the newly constituted team for the Black Maidens.

They are expected to start preparations for the 2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Sulemana was a stalwart between the sticks and impressed hugely at the 1999 and 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup finals.

She is incontrovertibly the best female goalkeeper Ghana has produced.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei hints interdicted Deputy might be behind impeachment pl...

52 minutes ago

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

19 hours ago

quot-img-1Until the rotten tooth is removed, the mouth will have to chew with caution

By: Abdul-Samed quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line