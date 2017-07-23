modernghana logo

Dennis Appiah wins Belgian Super Cup with Anderlecht

42 minutes ago | Sports News

Dennis Appiah was the only Ghanaian in the Anderlecht squad who beat Zulte Waragem 2-1 to win the 2017 Belgian Super Cup.

The right back played the entire duration as the league champions came from a goal down to win the season curtain-raiser.

There were no places for Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed in the 18-man squad.

