Dennis Appiah wins Belgian Super Cup with Anderlecht
Dennis Appiah was the only Ghanaian in the Anderlecht squad who beat Zulte Waragem 2-1 to win the 2017 Belgian Super Cup.
The right back played the entire duration as the league champions came from a goal down to win the season curtain-raiser.
There were no places for Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed in the 18-man squad.
