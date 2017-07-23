TOP STORIES
Personal burdens will be lessened, if we pay heed to the unity principle.By: Zokpe Daniel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
PHOTOS: Top Ghanaian Sports Journalist Ernest Koranteng tours darling club AC Milan
Top Ghanaian sports journalist Ernest Koranteng paid a visit to Italian giants AC Milan and was accorded massive recognition as one of the fee Ghanaians to have visited the former UEFA Champions League winners.
Ernest was taken round the magnificent secretariat of The Reds and Blacks including the trophy rooms and their photo gallery shop.
The Metro TV Sports anchor has been a registered member of the Rossoneri since 2003 and has often enjoyed massive recognition anytime he visits the European country.
The soft-spoken and articulate gentleman has over 10 years experience as a sports journalist and is currently the head of the sports department of the top television station - Metro TV.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News