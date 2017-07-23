TOP STORIES
Isaac Dogboe batters Javier Chacon to defend WBO belt
Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe made it an unbeaten 17 as he knocked out Argentina’s Javier Chacon to defend his WBO international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Dogboe was a notch above his opponent in terms of power as his ferocious punches culminated in the Argentine failing to respond to the bell for the seventh round.
His intention was known right from the onset as he battered Chacon with heavy punches in the first round.
By the fourth round, Chacon had been hit with a deep cut from a jab from Dogboe. It was only a matter of when not whether the Ghanaian will stop his opponent as the Argentine was powerless to resist the incessant attacks on him.
The final nail in his coffin came in the sixth round as Dogboe hit him with a ferocious left hook to leave him hapless.
Avoiding any danger, Chacon retired on the stool at the start of round seven.
The victorious Dogboe could not hide his joy after the bout.
"Chacon is a very tough fighter, he can move his head very well, but irrespective of that I knew that I will take him down.”
“I’m ready for the world title because that has been my target from day one.”
Dogboe has improved his fight record to (17-0, 11 KO’s), while Chacon is now at (25-4-1, 7 KO’s)
Sports News