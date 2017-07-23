modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Isaac Dogboe batters Javier Chacon to defend WBO belt

Kweku Arhin
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe made it an unbeaten 17 as he knocked out Argentina’s Javier Chacon to defend his WBO international super bantamweight belt at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Dogboe was a notch above his opponent in terms of power as his ferocious punches culminated in the Argentine failing to respond to the bell for the seventh round.

His intention was known right from the onset as he battered Chacon with heavy punches in the first round.

By the fourth round, Chacon had been hit with a deep cut from a jab from Dogboe. It was only a matter of when not whether the Ghanaian will stop his opponent as the Argentine was powerless to resist the incessant attacks on him.

The final nail in his coffin came in the sixth round as Dogboe hit him with a ferocious left hook to leave him hapless.

Avoiding any danger, Chacon retired on the stool at the start of round seven.

The victorious Dogboe could not hide his joy after the bout.

"Chacon is a very tough fighter, he can move his head very well, but irrespective of that I knew that I will take him down.”

“I’m ready for the world title because that has been my target from day one.”

Dogboe has improved his fight record to (17-0, 11 KO’s), while Chacon is now at (25-4-1, 7 KO’s)

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

16 hours ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

18 hours ago

quot-img-1When the looted go on demonstration, they curse looters.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line