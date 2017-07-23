modernghana logo

David Accam's goal not enough as Chicago Fire suffer first MLS defeat since April

3 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker David Accam grabbed his 11th goal of the campaign for Chicago Fire but it was enough to rescue the Men in Red from defeat at the hands of New York City on Saturday.

Super sub David Accam emphatically pulled one back Fire after former Barcelona striker David Villa and Frederic Brillant had scored to give the home side 2-0 advantage.

Accam smashed home an attempt from distance off Johnson's bar and down to make the score 2-1.

The Fire were unlucky not to find an equalizer over the game's final 30+ minutes. MLS Golden Boot leader Nemanja Nikolic narrowly missed a pair connections from Arturo Alvarez and Daniel Johnson inside the New York City six-yard box, while Juninho had a rocketed attempt from distance clang off the post in second half stoppage time.

The hosts would hang on to claim all three points at the full time whistle.

The loss marked the Fire's first since April 29, ending a span of 11 straight matches unbeaten in MLS.

