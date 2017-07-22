TOP STORIES
Patrick Twumasi strikes twice to give Astana 2-0 victory over Tobol in Kazakhstan
Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi continued his impressive exploits on Saturday by scoring a brace for Astana in 2-0 victory at the expense of Tobol in the Kazakhstani Premier League.
Twumasi lived up to the billing again as he found the back of the net twice, extending his scoring record of the season to 9 goals.
He grabbed the two goals in each half and was adjudged man of the match.
The 23-year old scored in midweek to power his side to the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
FC Astana are on top of the league table with an eight point lead but have played one game more than Kairat.
Watch the two goals scored by Twumasi
Patrick Twumasi
