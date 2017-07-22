TOP STORIES
Daniel Amartey plays in Leicester City 2-1 loss to Liverpool in EPL Asian trophy
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool FC in the Premier League Asian Trophy tour on Saturday afternoon.
The Foxes opened the scoring at the Hong Kong Stadium in the 12th minute through Algerian striker Islam Slimani after he headed home a Christian Fuch's lofty pull-out.
Liverpool pulled parity on the 20th minute mark via Egyptian dribbling wizard Mohammed Salah after tapping in Roberto Firminho's cut back.
Salah turned from scorer to provider when he assisted Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho in the 44th minute of the game to give Liverpool the win in the English Premier League Asian tour.
Amartey, was however replaced at half time by English defender Danny Simpson.
Leicester lost to West Brom 2-1 in first game of the competition.
