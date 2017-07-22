TOP STORIES
Ghana's Right to Dream Academy Boys and Girls win 2017 Gothia Cup
The Boys and Girls of the famous football academy in Ghana, Right to Dream have both been crowned champions of the 2017 edition of Gothia Cup.
The Boys beat Sweden-based Tiki Taka by a slim 1-0 victory in the finals to annex the trophy.
@right2dream Champions B17 Elite! pic.twitter.com/X5kvKsD7EE
— Daniel Ã…man (@amancdaniel) July 22, 2017
For thh Girls, they made light work of another Swedish team UmeÃ¥ IK 2-0 to lift the title.
GIRLS @Gothia_Cup #gothiacup2017 pic.twitter.com/MaF06nzYht — Right to Dream (@right2dream) July 22, 2017
Majeed Waris, a product of the Academy and key member of the senior national team, Black Stars, has tweeted a congratulatory message.
Congrats to RTD boys n girls.great achievement in the Gothia cup.used to tell Hacken to invite them once n the rest will be history.
— majeed waris (@warisgh10) July 22, 2017
Gothia Cup is the world's largest and most international youth football tournament. Each year, around 1700 teams from 80 nations take part and they play 4500 games on 110 fields.
It's the teams, and participants from around the world that make the tournament unique. A meeting place for the world's youth, irrespective of religion, skin color or nationality, with football as the common denominator.
