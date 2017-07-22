TOP STORIES
Match Report: Medeama SC 0-0 Aduana Stars- Mauves and Fire Boys Boys share the spoils in all action encounter
Medeama SC were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Aduana Stars in week 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa T&A Park on Saturday.
The match which was hyped around Medeama supporters insistence on barring Premier League TV rights dealers StarTimes from telecasting the game, started on a slow pace as both sides failed to create any clear cut chance.
Aduana took charge of the second half as they battered Medeama with possession but goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufuro stood to the test.
And in the dying embers of the encounter, midfielder Akwesi Donsu spurned an open clear chance to win the game for the home side.
Aduana closed the gap on WAFA at the summit of the table to two points but the Sogakofe-based side have two games in hand.
