TOP STORIES
The executive must execute with and within the law, not with anarchy or hooliganism. We are the star of Africa and we need to insulate people of the black race against backwardness.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey stars but Leicester City miss out on Premier League Asia Trophy
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the final of Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.
The center back starred the heart of defense for the former league champions and lasted 46 minutes but his output was not enough to save them from first pre-season defeat.
It was the Foxes who took an early lead in the Hong Kong showpiece as Islam Slimani (12) headed home, but new signing Salah (20) scored his second goal since arriving at Liverpool to equalise not long after.
Coutinho (44) scored the goal of the tournament to seal the victory with one minute of the first half to play, curling a stunning strike past Kasper Schmeichel and showing why he is a rumoured target for Barcelona.
Amartey featured in all two games the foxes played in the Asian country. They will continue preparations for the upcoming season.
Daniel Amartey
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News