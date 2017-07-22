modernghana logo

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey stars but Leicester City miss out on Premier League Asia Trophy

- ghanasoccernet.com
31 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was in action as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the final of Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.

The center back starred the heart of defense for the former league champions and lasted 46 minutes but his output was not enough to save them from first pre-season defeat.

It was the Foxes who took an early lead in the Hong Kong showpiece as Islam Slimani (12) headed home, but new signing Salah (20) scored his second goal since arriving at Liverpool to equalise not long after.

Coutinho (44) scored the goal of the tournament to seal the victory with one minute of the first half to play, curling a stunning strike past Kasper Schmeichel and showing why he is a rumoured target for Barcelona.

Amartey featured in all two games the foxes played in the Asian country. They will continue preparations for the upcoming season.

