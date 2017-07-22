modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

WBA tried to injure Zaha – Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer

BBC Sport
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was the victim of rough treatment by West Brom players during Saturday’s pre-season friendly, according to Eagles boss Frank de Boer.

The 24-year-old faced strong tackles, particularly from defender Allan Nyom, during Palace’s 2-0 win in Hong Kong.

“They were looking for him, to injure him,” said De Boer.

“He’s one of the exciting players in the league. I don’t want to think he’d be out for two weeks or months.”

Although De Boer – who was named Palace boss last month – did not mention Nyom by name, he appeared to accuse the Cameroon right-back.

“The first challenge should have been a yellow card, then he knows he can’t do another challenge.

“If we want to sell the Premier League product, we have to do it well.”

Baggies boss Tony Pulis was also asked about the strong tackles on Ivory Coast international Zaha.

He said: “I thought it was a competitive game, a good game.

“Allan likes defending. He got there as quick as he could, but not quick enough. There wasn’t any malice in it.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Nana Flies To France

8 hours ago

Galamsay Queen Hubby ‘Missing’

8 hours ago

quot-img-1If you treat people right they will treat you right - ninety percent of the time.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line