TOP STORIES
I THOUGH I WAS FREE BUT I'M NOT FREE BEEN BLACKBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
28-players to report to Black Stars B camp on Monday
Twenty-eight players have been invited to the Black Stars B camp as they continue preparations for their CHAN qualifying match against Burkina Faso and the upcoming WAFU tournament.
The invited players are expected to report to the team's training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 24th July, 2017 at 4pm.
The home based senior national team will take on Burkina Faso on August 11 in Ouagadougou before the return leg game which will be played on August 18.
Meanwhile the team will know their opponents for the upcoming WAFU tournament on Thursday 27th July, 2017 when the live draw for the sub-regional tournament will be held in Accra.
The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium from 9th September to 24 September 2017.
LIST OF PLAYERS FOR CAMPING
Credit: Ghana FA
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News