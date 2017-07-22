modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

28-players to report to Black Stars B camp on Monday

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Twenty-eight players have been invited to the Black Stars B camp as they continue preparations for their CHAN qualifying match against Burkina Faso and the upcoming WAFU tournament.

The invited players are expected to report to the team's training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 24th July, 2017 at 4pm.

The home based senior national team will take on Burkina Faso on August 11 in Ouagadougou before the return leg game which will be played on August 18.

Meanwhile the team will know their opponents for the upcoming WAFU tournament on Thursday 27th July, 2017 when the live draw for the sub-regional tournament will be held in Accra.

The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium from 9th September to 24 September 2017.

LIST OF PLAYERS FOR CAMPING

  1. FELIX ANNAN                        -          ASANTE KOTOKO

  2. RAZAK ABALORA                  -          WAFA

  3. JOSEPH ADDO                      -          ADUANA STARS

  4. AMOS FRIMPONG                -          ASANTE KOTOKO

  5. ERIC OWUSU                       -          BECHEM UNITED

  6. DANIEL DARKWA                 -          ADUANA STARS

  7. JACOB LARWEH                  -          TEMA YOUTH

  8. IBRAHIM MORO                   -          BOLGA ALL STARS

  9. NICHOLAS OPOKU              -          BEREKUM CHELSEA

  10. AWAL MOHAMMED              -          ASANTE KOTOKO

  11. DANIEL LOMOTEY               -          WAFA

  12. SAMUEL SARFO                  -          LIBERTY PROFFS.

  13. THOMAS ABBEY                  -          HEARTS OF OAK

  14. GIDEON WAJA                     -          WAFA

  15. MAJEED ASHIMERU            -          WAFA

  16. ISAAC TWUM                       -          INTER ALLIES

  17. WINFUL COBBINAH            -          HEARTS OF OAK

  18. ELVIS OPOKU                      -          ADUANA STARS

  19. EMMANUEL GYAMFI           -          ASANTE KOTOKO

  20. PATRICK RAZAK                 -          HEARTS OF OAK

  21. JOSEPH PAINSTIL               -          TEMA YOUTH

  22. RICHMOND LAMPTEY        -          WAFA

  23. ZAKARIA MUMMUNI            -          ADUANA STARS

  24. SADDICK ADAMS                 -          ASANTE KOTOKO

  25. SHAFIU MOHAMMED          -          ASHANTIGOLD

  26. JUSTICE BLAY                     -          MEDEAMA SC.

  27. MUSAH NUHU                     -          WAFA

  28. STEPHEN SARFO               -          BEREKUM CHELSEA

Credit: Ghana FA

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Nana Flies To France

4 hours ago

Galamsay Queen Hubby ‘Missing’

4 hours ago

quot-img-1I THOUGH I WAS FREE BUT I'M NOT FREE BEEN BLACK

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line